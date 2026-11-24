Abdulrahman Alfozan accused of recording OpenAI conversations with $14 device
A former OpenAI employee, Abdulrahman Alfozan, is in hot water after being accused of using a $14 device to secretly record dozens of audio files at work.
Prosecutors say these recordings captured sensitive information about OpenAI's alleged trade secrets, customers, and even legal talks, raising big questions about how easy it is for insider threats to slip through the cracks.
Abdulrahman Alfozan pleads not guilty
Alfozan was fired and arrested on the same day but insists he is innocent and has pleaded not guilty.
His lawyers describe him as "an overly curious tinkerer," not a spy, and say prosecutors provided no evidence that Alfozan was performing espionage on behalf of Saudi Intelligence.
The case has sparked fresh worries in tech circles about just how tough it is to keep company secrets safe from within.