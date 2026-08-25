Accelerated Understanding releases nonchat neural operator AI processing 5T data
Accelerated Understanding, founded by Anima Anandkumar and Benedikt Jenik, just dropped a new AI model that doesn't chat: it predicts real-world stuff like weather and sifts through geological data for energy companies.
Built with neural operator tech (not the usual Transformer setup), it can process 5 trillion data points at once, way more than Anthropic's and Google's flagship models.
Founders decline Project Prometheus offer
This AI is built for big-impact areas: think chip design, robotics, extreme weather forecasting, and energy exploration.
Instead of joining Jeff Bezos's Project Prometheus (even after being offered $1 million a year and 35% equity), the founders chose to stay independent.
Anandkumar credits NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang for backing her vision, saying it helped them focus on building smarter, physics-driven AI.