Accu components study finds 105 satellites visible to naked eye
If you look up at the night sky in a UK town, chances are you'll see more satellites than visible stars these days.
A new study by Accu Components (October 2026) found that around 710 satellites are above the horizon at any moment, and about 105 of them can actually be seen without a telescope.
The researchers tracked 15,883 active satellites orbiting Earth at altitudes below 2,000km.
Astronomers warn satellites threaten night skies
Most of this satellite boom comes from Starlink, which now makes up around 70% of active satellites in low Earth orbit.
Astronomers are worried: Gaspar Bakos, a professor in Princeton University's Department of Astrophysical Sciences, called these satellites a new form of light pollution, making it harder to see constellations and even the Milky Way.
Experts say if this trend continues, we might lose some of the natural beauty (and science) of our night skies.