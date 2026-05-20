Acer launches Aspire 5 AI laptop in India at ₹79,999
Acer just launched its Aspire 5 AI laptop in India, packing the latest Intel Core Ultra chips.
This one's built for folks who want smooth multitasking, whether you're working, streaming, or squeezing in some light gaming.
With up to 32GB RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD, it's got plenty of muscle and storage for most needs.
The price starts at ₹79,999, and you can grab it both online (like Amazon) and at stores like Croma.
Slim 1.2kg laptop with USB-C
The Aspire 5 AI keeps things portable with a slim 17.5mm build and just 1.2kg weight, easy to slip into your bag.
The sharp 14-inch WUXGA display comes with anti-glare tech for comfy viewing anywhere.
You also get full-function USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1+, a backlit keyboard, a webcam with privacy shutter, and fast Type-C charging—all the essentials for today's on-the-go life.