Acer launches Aspire 5 AI laptop in India at ₹79,999 Technology May 20, 2026

Acer just launched its Aspire 5 AI laptop in India, packing the latest Intel Core Ultra chips.

This one's built for folks who want smooth multitasking, whether you're working, streaming, or squeezing in some light gaming.

With up to 32GB RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD, it's got plenty of muscle and storage for most needs.

The price starts at ₹79,999, and you can grab it both online (like Amazon) and at stores like Croma.