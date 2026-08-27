Acer launches Swift Neo AI laptop in India from ₹67,999
Technology
Acer just dropped its Swift Neo AI laptop in India, starting at ₹67,999.
It packs Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 H-series chips, up to 32GB RAM, and a speedy 1TB SSD, so it's built for heavy multitasking and quick boot-ups.
You can grab it on Flipkart, Acer's e-store, and more.
Swift Neo AI weighs 1.25kg
The Swift Neo AI has a sharp 14-inch display (with IPS or OLED options), weighs just 1.25kg, and is only 17.2mm thin, super easy to carry around campus or work.
The hinge opens flat to 180 degrees, plus you get a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6, plenty of ports, and fast USB-C charging.
Acer says it's ideal for students, creators, and anyone who wants power without the bulk.