Activision confirms next 'Call of Duty' drops PS4, Xbox One
Technology
Big news for CoD fans: Activision just confirmed the next Call of Duty won't be coming to PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.
The franchise is finally leaving last-gen consoles behind after years of supporting them, aiming for better graphics and smoother gameplay on newer hardware.
'Modern Warfare 4' rumored next CoD
The official Call of Duty account said, "The next Call of Duty is not being developed for PS4," clearing up rumors on May 4, 2026.
The upcoming game, rumored to be Modern Warfare 4, will launch on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC, and even Nintendo Switch 2 thanks to a deal with Microsoft.
This move follows criticism over Black Ops 7's performance on older consoles, and shows Activision is focusing on a stronger experience for current-gen players.