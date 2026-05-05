Activision confirms next 'Call of Duty' drops PS4, Xbox One

'Modern Warfare 4' rumored next CoD

The official Call of Duty account said, "The next Call of Duty is not being developed for PS4," clearing up rumors on May 4, 2026.

The upcoming game, rumored to be Modern Warfare 4, will launch on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC, and even Nintendo Switch 2 thanks to a deal with Microsoft.

This move follows criticism over Black Ops 7's performance on older consoles, and shows Activision is focusing on a stronger experience for current-gen players.