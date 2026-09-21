Actuaries Institute finds firms adopt AI for approvals, not usefulness
Technology
A new Actuaries Institute report says companies adopting AI tools mainly because they can breeze through cybersecurity and approval processes, not necessarily because they're the smartest or most useful.
These tools often fit easily into existing rules but might not actually help teams work better.
Report urges per project AI rules
The report suggests companies should tailor their AI rules to each project instead of using a one-size-fits-all approach.
It also highlights the need for better ways to spot tech failures and handle customer complaints, since more automation means more chances for things to go wrong.
Stronger quality checks and fast dispute resolution could make a big difference as AI becomes more common at work.