Adam Mosseri hints Meta may cap engineers' AI token spending
Instagram boss Adam Mosseri just hinted that Meta could start capping how much engineers spend on AI tokens in the next year or two.
He shared on Lenny's Podcast that these costs are getting so high, they could match an engineer's salary.
As he put it, "you're going to probably need to put in some caps."
Meta ends internal token leaderboard
Meta has already shut down its internal leaderboard for token spending, calling it inefficient.
Mosseri explained that budgets should be capped based on actual returns from using AI, kind of like setting limits for operating expenses.
While no official caps exist yet, he expects competition will help lower prices.
Across the tech world, companies like Uber and Microsoft are also tightening their AI budgets and looking for ways to cut waste and boost efficiency.