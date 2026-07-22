Adobe Acrobat built into WhatsApp Web and Windows apps
Technology
Adobe Acrobat is now built right into WhatsApp Web and Windows apps, so you can open, scroll, and zoom in on PDFs without leaving your chat.
Need to highlight or strike through something? You can do that too: no extra steps needed.
WhatsApp PDF markup with end-to-end encryption
This update makes it simple for students, small businesses, and anyone working in groups to mark up documents together: think underlining text, drawing shapes, or adding comments right inside your messages.
Plus, password-protected PDFs stay secure thanks to WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption, so your private information is still locked down.