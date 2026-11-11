Adobe adds AI assistants into Creative Cloud at MAX event
Adobe just dropped a bunch of new AI-powered features for its Creative Cloud apps at the MAX event.
Now you can use smart assistants, like ChatGPT or Google Gemini, right inside your favorite Adobe tools, or stick with Adobe's own AI helpers.
The goal? To give creators more control and make creative projects smoother than ever.
Adobe apps add generative tools
Premiere gets a Generative Media Tool that helps you whip up video and sound effects faster.
Photoshop now has Relight and Generative Restyle to level up your edits, while Lightroom introduces the Glow effect and a beta Open Eyes tool to fix closed eyes in photos.
Firefly also supports more advanced models like OpenAI's GPT-5.1.
These updates show Adobe is all-in on innovation, aiming to help creators everywhere work with more precision and flexibility.