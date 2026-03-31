Adobe adds AI to Creative Cloud to cut repetitive work

Adobe AI updates across Creative Cloud

Photoshop now lets you remove backgrounds with AI Selections and use Generative Fill to expand images, remove objects, or fill gaps more quickly.

Illustrator uses AI to clean up vector paths and generate color palettes based on a starting image.

Video editors get automatic speech-to-text and better motion graphics in Premiere Pro and After Effects.

Lightroom gets smarter photo edits, while InDesign can now handle layouts automatically, giving you more time to focus on the fun, creative parts of your projects.