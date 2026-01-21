Adobe drops new AI tools for Premiere Pro & After Effects, just in time for Sundance

Premiere now lets you mask moving objects with a single click using the new Object Mask tool, while Shape Masks track way faster than before. After Effects gets native 3D meshes, over 1,300 new materials, better font animation options, and SVG import as native shape layers with full vector fidelity.

Collaboration & extras: More assets and support for creators

Adobe Stock is now packed with 52 million assets to use in your projects.

The Frame.io V4 panel makes remote teamwork easier than ever.

Plus, Adobe announced a $10 million Film & TV Fund to help up-and-coming filmmakers with grants and training—showing they're serious about supporting the next wave of creators.