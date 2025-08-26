Adobe Firefly now uses Gemini Flash 2.5 Technology Aug 26, 2025

Adobe Firefly just got a major upgrade—now powered by Gemini's Flash 2.5 model as of August 26, 2025.

This means you can generate AI art and content more easily in Firefly and then move it to your favorite Adobe apps, like Photoshop and Illustrator, for further editing.

The update builds on earlier improvements from June, bringing even more AI tools to help speed up your creative projects.