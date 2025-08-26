Next Article
Adobe Firefly now uses Gemini Flash 2.5
Adobe Firefly just got a major upgrade—now powered by Gemini's Flash 2.5 model as of August 26, 2025.
This means you can generate AI art and content more easily in Firefly and then move it to your favorite Adobe apps, like Photoshop and Illustrator, for further editing.
The update builds on earlier improvements from June, bringing even more AI tools to help speed up your creative projects.
New features are free until September 1
Adobe says anything you make with the updated Firefly won't be used to train future AI models, keeping your work private.
Starting this week, Premium members get unlimited access to the new features until September 1, 2025, while free users can try out up to 20 generations of Gemini's Flash 2.5 for free.