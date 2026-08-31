Adobe gives 7.8 million government students and teachers free Adobe Express
Adobe is giving a big boost to digital learning by teaming up with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Assam, and Goa.
Now, 7.8 million students and teachers in government schools can use Adobe Express for Education (free) to build creativity and learn AI skills.
This move supports India's push for more digital and tech-focused education.
Students get platform access teachers trained
Schools like PM SHRI, CM SHRI, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas are included.
Students get hands-on access to a top content creation platform for projects and storytelling.
Teachers will also be trained to use these tools in class, so everyone gets a shot at building future-ready skills.
Adobe has prior partnerships expansion planned
This isn't Adobe's first time supporting digital skill-building: they've worked with colleges before and partnered with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime.
The company says it plans to expand the initiative to more schools and states.