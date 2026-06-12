Adobe launches Firefly AI headshot generator for quick professional headshots
Adobe just dropped Firefly AI Headshot Generator, a tool that turns your regular photos into professional-looking headshots in minutes.
You can upload a selfie, tweak backgrounds, outfits, and styles with prompts, and get polished results thanks to Adobe's own AI plus partner models like Gemini Nano Banana and GPT Image.
Free starter credits then Adobe plan
Firefly runs on a credit system. There are some free credits to start, but you'll need an Adobe plan for more.
You can preview different outfits before picking your final look, which is great for both casual and formal vibes.
It's especially handy for teams needing consistent headshots fast without booking a studio.
Just keep in mind: high-quality uploads work best, though you might spot tiny glitches in hair or eyes sometimes.