Adobe launches Firefly AI headshot generator for quick professional headshots

Free starter credits then Adobe plan

Firefly runs on a credit system. There are some free credits to start, but you'll need an Adobe plan for more.

You can preview different outfits before picking your final look, which is great for both casual and formal vibes.

It's especially handy for teams needing consistent headshots fast without booking a studio.

Just keep in mind: high-quality uploads work best, though you might spot tiny glitches in hair or eyes sometimes.