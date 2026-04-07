Adobe launches free AI powered Acrobat Spaces converting study materials

Acrobat Spaces includes AI podcast

Acrobat Spaces works with lots of document formats and lets you build study guides, mind maps, and editable presentations using Adobe Express.

There's even an AI podcast feature that turns your notes into audio so you can listen on the go.

The tool was shaped by feedback from 500 students at places like Harvard and Berkeley.

Plus, the built-in chat assistant answers questions based on your uploaded files to help keep things accurate.

As Charlie Miller from Adobe puts it, they want this to be a one-stop shop or a hub for study where all your learning tools come together in one spot.