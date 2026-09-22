Adobe launches Premiere mobile app on Android in India
Technology
Good news for Android creators: Adobe's Premiere mobile app has finally landed on Android in India, after being an iPhone exclusive.
The free app lets you edit with multiple tracks, export in 4K, and use AI to clean up background noise.
This move comes after lots of feedback from Indian users wanting faster, more flexible editing right from their phones.
Premiere offers free basics paid extras
You get familiar Premiere Pro features on your phone, and while the basics are free, some advanced AI tools and extra cloud storage cost extra.
Adobe says they're adding even more soon: think regional templates for Indian festivals, Hindi captions, new music options, beat-sync tools, and Adobe Fonts, all designed to make video editing easier and more fun for everyone here.