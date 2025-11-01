Adobe MAX 2025: AI tools make editing videos, photos faster

Adobe MAX 2025 (October 28-31) dropped a bunch of new AI tools that make editing videos, photos, and audio faster and smarter. The focus this year? Less busywork, more creativity.

These tools let you tweak video frames and photo lighting Project Frame Forward lets you tweak the first frame—like erasing or adding stuff—and the AI updates the whole video for you.

Project Light Touch gives you instant control over lighting in photos, letting you play with direction, color, and diffusion in real time.

You can now fix audio without a redo With Project Clean Take, you can fix how someone says something or separate and selectively adjust or mute background noise without needing a do-over.

It's all about making your audio sound clean with less hassle.