Windows 11 can now stream audio to 2 Bluetooth devices

Right now, this only works on select Copilot Plus PCs like the latest Surface Laptops and Surface Pro models. Microsoft says support is coming soon to Samsung's Galaxy Book5 series and more. For headphones, think Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Buds 3/3 Pro, and Sony WH-1000XM6.

Shared audio builds on Microsoft's recent Bluetooth LE Audio tech—so you get better sound quality with less battery drain.

Both your PC and your headphones need to support Bluetooth LE for this to work.

If this sounds familiar, it's because Google's Auracast already does something similar on Android 16 and newer Galaxy phones—now Windows users get in on the fun too.