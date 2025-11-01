These AI-powered robotic dinosaurs could soon be in your museum Technology Nov 01, 2025

Chinese companies LimX Dynamics and Dobot have just launched AI-powered robotic dinosaurs.

Dobot's Sinosauropteryx, a feathered dino robot that walks on two legs, uses sensors and can even swap its "skin" to look like different ancient species.

These bots may soon be seen in museums across China, making learning about dinosaurs potentially more interactive.