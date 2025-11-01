Next Article
These AI-powered robotic dinosaurs could soon be in your museum
Technology
Chinese companies LimX Dynamics and Dobot have just launched AI-powered robotic dinosaurs.
Dobot's Sinosauropteryx, a feathered dino robot that walks on two legs, uses sensors and can even swap its "skin" to look like different ancient species.
These bots may soon be seen in museums across China, making learning about dinosaurs potentially more interactive.
TRON1, a robot that recently dressed up as T-Rex
LimX Dynamics is also showing off TRON1, a robot that recently dressed up as a T-Rex for Halloween.
It's impressively sturdy—able to keep its balance even when pushed around during demos.
This shift shows how Chinese robotics are moving beyond factories and into more public and interactive spaces.