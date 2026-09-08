Adobe Premiere adds generative media to create audio and video
Technology
Adobe just rolled out a big update to Premiere, adding the new Generative Media tool.
Now you can create videos, sound effects, music, and soundscapes right inside your editing timeline; no more jumping between apps or browsers or external apps.
The tool taps into AI models like Firefly and Google Veo to help keep your projects running smoothly.
Premiere audio AI, After Effects Assistant
The latest Premiere also brings beta AI audio tools that can separate voices, lower music under dialogue, and tweak background sounds automatically.
Over in After Effects, there's a new AI Assistant (in beta) that lets you handle tasks and effects with simple text commands, making editing faster and way less of a headache.