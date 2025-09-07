Adobe Premiere is launching on iPhone: How to download it

Premiere for iPhone includes desktop-style editing tools, bringing it closer to the desktop version with a multi-track timeline. AI-powered features help enhance speech and generate captions automatically. Sharing is simple too—export straight to Instagram or YouTube Shorts without watermarks (though extra cloud storage and Firefly AI credits are paid).

The app will also offer AI-powered features

The app comes loaded with Adobe Firefly AI for smart effects like noise reduction and text-to-media generation.

You'll also get access to Adobe Stock music, fonts, and Lightroom presets.

With an Android version in the works, this launch puts Premiere in a competitive position with apps like Meta's Edits by offering AI tools tailored for mobile-first creators.