Adobe previews next-gen AI tools at 2026 Summit for marketing
Adobe just showed off some next-gen AI tools at its 2026 Summit, giving us a glimpse of how marketing could get way smarter and more creative.
While these features aren't out for everyone yet, they hint at a future where brands can connect with people in more personalized and interactive ways.
Adobe projects enable personalized marketing
Highlights include Project Concurrent, which turns plain designs into live, data-powered visuals; Project Face Off, letting marketers test ideas on digital personas before real campaigns go live; and Project Page Turner, which tweaks web pages in real time based on what users want.
There's also Project Wise: think personalized email workflows made super simple.
All together, these tools could make digital marketing faster, friendlier, and way more tailored to you.