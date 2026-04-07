Adobe launches Acrobat Spaces AI tool: What does it do?

Adobe has launched a new AI-powered tool, Acrobat Spaces, aimed at helping students create study materials. The innovative platform allows users to convert various types of study content such as PDFs, notes, and URLs into presentations, flashcards, and quizzes. Unlike other similar tools like Google's NotebookLM, Acrobat Spaces doesn't require any login and operates on its own dedicated platform.

Versatility The tool can convert notes into audio Acrobat Spaces is compatible with a wide range of document formats, allowing users to create study guides, mind maps, and editable presentations with Adobe Express. The tool also features an AI podcast function that converts notes into audio for on-the-go listening. This feature was developed based on feedback from 500 students at prestigious universities such as Harvard and Berkeley.

User support It comes with a built-in chat assistant The tool comes with a built-in chat assistant that answers questions based on uploaded files, helping accuracy. Charlie Miller, VP of Education at Adobe said they want this platform to be a hub for study.

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