Adobe launches Acrobat Spaces AI tool: What does it do?
What's the story
Adobe has launched a new AI-powered tool, Acrobat Spaces, aimed at helping students create study materials. The innovative platform allows users to convert various types of study content such as PDFs, notes, and URLs into presentations, flashcards, and quizzes. Unlike other similar tools like Google's NotebookLM, Acrobat Spaces doesn't require any login and operates on its own dedicated platform.
Versatility
The tool can convert notes into audio
Acrobat Spaces is compatible with a wide range of document formats, allowing users to create study guides, mind maps, and editable presentations with Adobe Express. The tool also features an AI podcast function that converts notes into audio for on-the-go listening. This feature was developed based on feedback from 500 students at prestigious universities such as Harvard and Berkeley.
User support
It comes with a built-in chat assistant
The tool comes with a built-in chat assistant that answers questions based on uploaded files, helping accuracy. Charlie Miller, VP of Education at Adobe said they want this platform to be a hub for study.
Usage
A comprehensive platform for students
The launch of Acrobat Spaces is part of Adobe's effort to provide a comprehensive platform for students. "Students are already starting in Acrobat to consume these documents and to read all of their course materials," Miller said. He added that users can easily generate flashcards or study spaces without having to move documents around, which sets this tool apart from others.