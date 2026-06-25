Adobe to buy Topaz Labs to strengthen professional editing tools

Topaz AI to join Adobe's Firefly

Topaz Labs has been building clever tech for more than 20 years, with models like Astra for AI video upscaling and Wonder for image retouching and enhancement. Its AI runs big models smoothly on everyday computers.

Adobe plans to fold these tools into Firefly AI and Creative Cloud, plus offer them as standalone services online.

As Deepa Subramaniam from Adobe puts it, the acquisition "will allow Adobe to deliver faster, more responsive experiences for customers and make advanced AI more accessible and cost-effective for creatives."

The deal should wrap up by the end of 2026.