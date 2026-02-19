Adobe to offer free software access for college students Technology Feb 19, 2026

Big news for students in India—Adobe is rolling out free access to some of its best creative software, like Photoshop and the AI-powered Firefly, for those enrolled at accredited colleges.

Announced at the India AI Impact Summit, this move is all about helping students pick up real-world AI skills that are in demand, especially in fields like animation, gaming, and visual effects.