Adobe to offer free software access for college students
Big news for students in India—Adobe is rolling out free access to some of its best creative software, like Photoshop and the AI-powered Firefly, for those enrolled at accredited colleges.
Announced at the India AI Impact Summit, this move is all about helping students pick up real-world AI skills that are in demand, especially in fields like animation, gaming, and visual effects.
Adobe's initiative goes beyond just providing free software
This initiative isn't just about freebies—it's part of a bigger push with government projects and NASSCOM's FutureSkills Prime to bring industry-focused courses right into classrooms.
Adobe also teamed up with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on 'Kathavatar,' a series showing how AI can power creative storytelling.
The goal? Help students get career-ready and open doors beyond traditional tech roles.