Adobe unveils AI agents for Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Illustrator
Adobe just dropped a big update at MAX 2026, bringing smart AI agents to Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Illustrator.
Now, tasks that used to take ages, like editing videos or tweaking designs, can be done way faster with a few simple commands.
It's all about making creativity easier and letting you focus on the fun parts.
Adobe enables natural-language and 3rd-party AI
The upgrade lets you use natural language (yes, just type what you want) to manage projects and automate repetitive steps.
Plus, Adobe is opening the doors for third-party AI tools to work directly inside Creative Cloud apps, so creators get more options without losing control over their projects.
This move shows Adobe's push toward smarter, more flexible creative workflows for everyone.