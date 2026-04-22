Adobe unveils AI upgrades at 2026 Summit for privacy-compliant personalization
Technology
Adobe just revealed big AI upgrades at its 2026 Summit, focusing on smarter, more personal customer experiences.
With privacy rules getting stricter and third-party cookies fading out, Adobe's Experience Platform is all about using your own data to unify information, stay compliant, and make interactions feel more tailored.
Adobe unveils CX Enterprise and Coworker
To pull this off, Adobe is teaming up with tech giants like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and OpenAI.
Its new CX Enterprise platform brings together data and content so brands can manage the whole customer journey, from first click to payment, with real-time insights.
Plus, the new CX Enterprise Coworker shows it's leaning into practical AI that actually helps you get things done.