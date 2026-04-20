Adobe unveils CX Enterprise at Summit to automate customer interactions

CX Enterprise 'Coworker' coordinates AI agents

CX Enterprise comes packed with features like Brand and Engagement Intelligence for more personalized interactions and an agent skills catalog for flexible task automation.

Its coolest trick? The "Coworker" feature, which turns business goals into actual tasks by getting different AI agents to work together.

Adobe is teaming up with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud too, so plugging this into existing systems should be smooth sailing.