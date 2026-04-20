Adobe unveils CX Enterprise at Summit to automate customer interactions
Adobe just pulled the wraps off its new CX Enterprise platform at this year's Summit.
This tool uses smart AI to automate everything from getting new customers to keeping them happy.
Prativa Mohapatra, Adobe India's vice president, summed it up nicely: it's about blending creativity with intelligence (plus there are built-in checks to keep things on track).
CX Enterprise 'Coworker' coordinates AI agents
CX Enterprise comes packed with features like Brand and Engagement Intelligence for more personalized interactions and an agent skills catalog for flexible task automation.
Its coolest trick? The "Coworker" feature, which turns business goals into actual tasks by getting different AI agents to work together.
Adobe is teaming up with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud too, so plugging this into existing systems should be smooth sailing.