Adobe unveils Firefly AI assistant to streamline Photoshop and Premiere Technology Apr 15, 2026

Adobe has announced its Firefly AI Assistant (remember "Project Moonlight?"), and it's all about making creative projects smoother in apps like Photoshop and Premiere.

You can type out what you want, like make this photo brighter or edit this video for Instagram, and the assistant handles it for you.

Pricing is still under wraps, so stay tuned if you're curious about costs.