Adobe unveils Firefly AI assistant to streamline Photoshop and Premiere
Technology
Adobe has announced its Firefly AI Assistant (remember "Project Moonlight?"), and it's all about making creative projects smoother in apps like Photoshop and Premiere.
You can type out what you want, like make this photo brighter or edit this video for Instagram, and the assistant handles it for you.
Pricing is still under wraps, so stay tuned if you're curious about costs.
Control edits with prompts, buttons, sliders
Firefly lets you control edits with simple prompts, buttons, or sliders and even customizes its suggestions as it learns your style.
Need to tweak how many trees show up in a photo? Easy.
Plus, there are new features like auto-optimizing images for social media and upgraded video editing tools, all built to help you create faster without the hassle.