Adult film studios sue Meta for copyright infringement
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is in hot water after two adult film studios, Strike 3 Holdings and Counterlife Media, filed a lawsuit in California.
They claim Meta downloaded over 2,000 of their copyrighted movies since 2018—using BitTorrent—without permission to train its AI systems.
Lawsuit could reshape data practices in AI development
The studios are asking for up to $359 million in damages, saying Meta used these films for major AI projects like Meta Movie Gen and LLaMA without permission.
If the lawsuit succeeds, it could change how tech companies handle copyrighted material when building AI—and push the industry toward more ethical data practices.