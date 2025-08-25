SpaceX's Starship flight 10 canceled 17 minutes before launch

Starship crucial for SpaceX, NASA's Moon mission

Starship is central to SpaceX's big dreams for the Moon and Mars.

This huge rocket—over 400 feet tall—has already flown nine test missions, facing plenty of hurdles along the way.

Flight 10 was supposed to deploy eight dummy Starlink satellites and test ocean splashdowns and an in-space engine relight.

It's also a key step for NASA's Artemis program, which aims to land astronauts on the Moon by 2027 using Starship as its first crewed lunar lander.

As SpaceX puts it, Starship will be the world's most powerful launch vehicle ever built.