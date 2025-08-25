SpaceX's Starship flight 10 canceled 17 minutes before launch
SpaceX pulled the plug on its much-awaited Starship Flight 10 just 17 minutes before launch from Texas's Starbase on Sunday.
The mission, set for 7:30pm EDT, was canceled because of a ground systems issue.
No new date has been announced yet, but backup windows are open until August 26.
Starship crucial for SpaceX, NASA's Moon mission
Starship is central to SpaceX's big dreams for the Moon and Mars.
This huge rocket—over 400 feet tall—has already flown nine test missions, facing plenty of hurdles along the way.
Flight 10 was supposed to deploy eight dummy Starlink satellites and test ocean splashdowns and an in-space engine relight.
It's also a key step for NASA's Artemis program, which aims to land astronauts on the Moon by 2027 using Starship as its first crewed lunar lander.
As SpaceX puts it, Starship will be the world's most powerful launch vehicle ever built.