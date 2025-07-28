After 50, your organs age faster: Study

Study details

By analyzing proteins in seven different body systems from people aged 14 to 68, scientists spotted a big shift in protein levels between ages 45 and 55.

These changes are tied to things like heart disease and liver issues.

To dig deeper, they tested one of these aging-related proteins on young mice—and saw the mice lose strength and endurance.

This research could help us figure out how to slow down age-related decline in the future.