Next Article
After 50, your organs age faster: Study
A new study out Monday, July 28, 2025, shows that once you hit 50, your body's aging process noticeably accelerates.
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that several organs—especially the aorta, pancreas, and spleen—start showing faster wear and tear after this age.
Study details
By analyzing proteins in seven different body systems from people aged 14 to 68, scientists spotted a big shift in protein levels between ages 45 and 55.
These changes are tied to things like heart disease and liver issues.
To dig deeper, they tested one of these aging-related proteins on young mice—and saw the mice lose strength and endurance.
This research could help us figure out how to slow down age-related decline in the future.