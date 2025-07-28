Will your kids go to college? Sam Altman thinks not
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says education is about to get a major AI upgrade over the next 18 years.
On a recent podcast, he shared, "In that world, education is going to feel very different."
When asked if his son would even go to college, Altman replied, "Probably not," pointing out just how much AI could reshape learning.
Today's education system won't make sense, says Altman
Altman thinks today's school system—where memorizing facts is the norm—won't make sense once AI can do it better.
He compared the shift to how calculators changed math class.
Instead of rote learning, he believes kids will need to focus on creativity, emotional intelligence, ethics, and collaborating with AI tools.
Older generations might have a tough time keeping up
While Altman feels kids born today will pick up these new skills naturally, he worries older generations could have a tough time keeping up.
"If you are like a 50-year-old...that doesn't always work," he admitted.
The big idea: as AI takes over more tasks, being flexible and open-minded about learning will matter more than ever.