Will your kids go to college? Sam Altman thinks not Technology Jul 28, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says education is about to get a major AI upgrade over the next 18 years.

On a recent podcast, he shared, "In that world, education is going to feel very different."

When asked if his son would even go to college, Altman replied, "Probably not," pointing out just how much AI could reshape learning.