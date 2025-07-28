Next Article
NISAR: NASA-ISRO satellite for Earth's betterment launching on July 30
NASA and ISRO are teaming up for NISAR, a new Earth-observing satellite launching July 30, 2025.
This mission celebrates 50 years of US-India space partnership and promises to scan the entire planet every 12 days.
The goal? Better tools for predicting floods, tracking crop losses, and managing disasters—making life on Earth a little safer.
NISAR carries advanced radars from NASA, ISRO
NISAR is packed with powerful radars from both NASA and ISRO that can see through clouds and even peek beneath the surface.
Its data will help scientists study everything from melting Himalayan glaciers to shifting forests.
Best part: all this info will be free for anyone to use, giving researchers and policymakers new ways to protect people—and the planet.