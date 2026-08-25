After successful debut, Skyroot Aerospace readies Vikram-1 for 2nd launch
Skyroot Aerospace is prepping for the next big step: launching its Vikram-1 rocket again.
The first stage is already on its way to Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre for further integration, testing, and preparations.
After its successful debut flight just over a month before the August 25, 2026 article date, Skyroot is pushing to show it can do this reliably, making waves in India's private space scene.
Government support bolsters Skyroot's small-satellite push
Skyroot wants to launch rockets more often and prove it is ready for the global small-satellite market.
With strong government support and access to national facilities, it is helping build a thriving space ecosystem in India.
This second launch could really cement its reputation internationally and inspire more young innovators in the country.