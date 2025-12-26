AGI debate: Hassabis vs. LeCun—who's right?

Where the experts stand

Hassabis pushed back, saying LeCun is mixing up "general" and "universal" intelligence—he believes AGI could learn anything a computer can, given enough resources.

Elon Musk even chimed in to support Hassabis's take.

Meanwhile, LeCun remains skeptical about current AI tech calling itself "general," pointing out that today's AIs are still pretty limited but useful for specific tasks. He thinks we're still far from real AGI.