Gemini triples web traffic share as ChatGPT's lead slips

Google 's artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Gemini , has witnessed a meteoric rise in its market share over the past year. According to Similarweb data, Gemini's generative AI traffic share on the web has jumped from 5.4% to an impressive 18.2%. Meanwhile, OpenAI 's ChatGPT has seen a significant decline in its lead with its share dropping from 87.2% to 68%.

Market shift Experts see shift as part of broader 'AI migration' The drastic change in the AI market has been described by experts as part of a larger "AI migration." This trend indicates that users are diversifying their use of different tools instead of sticking to one. Sam Badawi, CEO of Solid Finance, said if people's web activity reflects their real preferences, then Google's rising share indicates it isn't just competing but gaining momentum.

Strategic move Google's integration of Gemini into everyday products One major factor behind Gemini's rise is Google's strategic integration of the AI tool into its existing products. Unlike standalone apps or websites, Gemini is embedded in Chrome, Android phones, Google Search, and Workspace tools like Docs and Gmail. This built-in presence means users encounter Gemini regularly without having to actively seek it out.