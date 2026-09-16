Agility Robotics unveils Digit 5 humanoid robot for human collaboration
Technology
Agility Robotics just introduced Digit 5, a new humanoid robot designed to team up with humans on the job.
Thanks to its smart AI and sensors, Digit 5 can safely move around people and even adjust what it's doing on the fly.
As Agility Robotics's CTO Pras Velagapudi puts it, the robot's motion system is all about being helpful without getting in anyone's way.
Digit 5 can lift 23kg
Digit 5 isn't stuck behind a fence. It's made to actually work alongside humans in real workplaces.
It runs for about 90 minutes per charge, and can lift up to 23kg.
CEO Peggy Johnson says the company is "removing a major barrier to scaling humanoid robots in industrial environments."
Plus, it can lower itself when near people for extra safety, making collaboration feel way more natural.