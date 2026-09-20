Agility Robotics unveils Digit 5 humanoid to improve warehouse safety
Technology
Agility Robotics just dropped Digit 5, a humanoid robot built to make places like warehouses safer for people.
Thanks to its smart AI and sensors, Digit 5 can spot humans and either move aside, stop, or even sit down if someone gets close.
The company's video shows it actually kneeling when approached, definitely putting safety front and center.
NVIDIA Thor IGX powers Digit 5
Powered by NVIDIA's Thor IGX AI chip, Digit 5 uses real-time vision sensors to detect people around it.
It can lift up to 23kg and runs for 90 minutes on a charge, and powers back up in just nine minutes.
Big companies like Amazon and Toyota are already deploying its fleet of robots in commercial operations.