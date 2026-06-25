Aging Kennedy and Wallops infrastructure threatens NASA's Moon return

NASA launch surge outpaces funding

Launches at Kennedy and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station have shot up from 31 in 2020 to 109 in 2025, while Wallops has jumped from three to 17 launches.

Both sites could operate near capacity by 2028-29, but there's a huge funding gap: NASA needs $1 billion for upgrades, yet only $250 million has been set aside so far.

The Office of Inspector General says urgent repairs are needed or Artemis missions might get delayed.