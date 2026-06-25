Aging Kennedy and Wallops infrastructure threatens NASA's Moon return
NASA's big plans for returning to the Moon are facing a hiccup: their launch facilities at Kennedy Space Center and Wallops Flight Facility are seriously showing their age.
Built in the 1960s, the core infrastructure at Kennedy Space Center now has to handle many more launches, not just for NASA, but also for companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin.
The pressure is on, and the old infrastructure isn't keeping up.
NASA launch surge outpaces funding
Launches at Kennedy and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station have shot up from 31 in 2020 to 109 in 2025, while Wallops has jumped from three to 17 launches.
Both sites could operate near capacity by 2028-29, but there's a huge funding gap: NASA needs $1 billion for upgrades, yet only $250 million has been set aside so far.
The Office of Inspector General says urgent repairs are needed or Artemis missions might get delayed.
NASA OIG urges repairs and partnerships
To fix things, the OIG recommends prioritizing repairs, upgrading utilities, and teaming up with commercial users to share costs.
They're urging quick action so Artemis stays on track, because no one wants Moon missions held back by rusty pipes and outdated technology.