Agnikul Cosmos and ICEYE to build SAR satellites in India
Chennai's Agnikul Cosmos is partnering with Finnish space company ICEYE to build and launch advanced radar satellites (synthetic-aperture radar, or SAR) right from India.
By combining ICEYE's technology with Agnikul's homegrown launch systems, they're aiming to make satellite missions more accessible for both government and private users, while helping India rely less on foreign providers.
ICEYE plans India plant by 2027
ICEYE plans to set up a manufacturing base in India by 2027, joining the country's fast-growing space startup scene (now more than 400 strong).
For Agnikul, it means more opportunities to use its reusable, affordable rockets.
Big picture: This collaboration is part of India's push for self-reliance in space technology, giving local talent more ways to shine and making the country a bigger player in global satellite launches.