Agnikul Cosmos and ICEYE to build SAR satellites in India

ICEYE plans India plant by 2027

ICEYE plans to set up a manufacturing base in India by 2027, joining the country's fast-growing space startup scene (now more than 400 strong).

For Agnikul, it means more opportunities to use its reusable, affordable rockets.

Big picture: This collaboration is part of India's push for self-reliance in space technology, giving local talent more ways to shine and making the country a bigger player in global satellite launches.