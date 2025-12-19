Agnikul Cosmos nails 3D-printed rocket engine test, eyes reusable rockets

How they did it—and what's next

Their engines use electric pumps instead of old-school turbo-pumps, making them simpler and more precise.

Most parts were 3D-printed in-house to save time and money.

At the International Astronautical Congress in Sydney, Agnikul also revealed plans for a fully reusable launch vehicle (think SpaceX Falcon 9 vibes) and showed off patents from the US, Europe, and India—putting them firmly on the global space map.