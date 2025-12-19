NVIDIA launches Nemotron 3: Open AI models for everyone

What's inside?

Nemotron 3 uses a smart hybrid Mamba-Transformer "Mixture-of-Experts" setup, which keeps things fast and efficient without losing accuracy.

Nano is great for affordable jobs like debugging or summarizing, while Super and Ultra handle bigger challenges like multi-agent teamwork or complex problem-solving.

Features like LatentMoE and Multi-Token Prediction, available in the Super and Ultra models, help them run even smoother on NVIDIA's latest Blackwell hardware.