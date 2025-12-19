ISRO's LVM3 to launch AST SpaceMobile's Bluebird 6 this December

Bluebird 6 comes with a phased-array antenna covering a huge 2,400 sq ft—over three times bigger than its earlier versions. It packs 10 times more data capacity and offers a wide bandwidth of 10,000 MHz through licensed spectrum. ISRO 's LVM3 rocket will handle the heavy lifting for this mission.

Why the switch and delay?

The launch was moved from its original dates for extra integration testing—ISRO wants everything perfect after its flawless track record with previous launches like Eutelsat OneWeb.

AST SpaceMobile also chose ISRO for this mission, marking a significant collaboration for their future constellation plans.