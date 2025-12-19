Instagram brings Reels to your TV with new Fire TV app
Instagram just dropped its new TV app for Fire TV in the US, letting you watch Reels on the big screen.
Now, scrolling through short videos can be a group activity—perfect for hanging out with friends or family.
What's cool about it?
The app sorts Reels into channels like music, sports highlights, travel discoveries, and trending moments.
Videos play one after another (yep, like old-school channel surfing), and you get up to five accounts per device for personalized feeds.
You can still check out creators, read comments, and like Reels—all in a layout made for TVs.
Getting started & what's next
Just grab the app from the Amazon Appstore on your Fire TV Stick or compatible device and log in with your Insta account.
Meta has added PG-13 content standards and screen-time reminders for teen accounts to keep things safe.
Coming soon: using your phone as a remote and easier ways to follow creators right from your TV.