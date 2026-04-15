Agnikul Cosmos successfully tests Agnite 3-D printed engine in Chennai
Technology
Big news from Chennai: Agnikul Cosmos just pulled off a successful test of its fully 3-D printed Agnite rocket engine in Chennai on April 15, 2026.
This is a huge step for India's private space scene, showing local tech can handle the tough demands of space missions.
Next up: launching its own Agnibaan rocket.
Agnite printed as single Inconel piece
The Agnite engine stands out because it's printed as a single piece using Inconel superalloy, which means fewer weak spots compared to regular engines.
It runs on refined kerosene and liquid oxygen, and its recent 77-second test proved it delivers steady power under pressure.
With this win, Agnikul Cosmos is on the verge of the debut flight of Agnibaan.