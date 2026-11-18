Watch: Agnikul tests 3D-printed rocket engine for Mission-02
What's the story
Chennai-based space start-up Agnikul Cosmos has released footage of its upgraded Agnilet rocket engine. The test is another step in preparation for the company's second mission (Mission-02) of its Agnibaan launch vehicle. The video footage of the test shows different power levels being fired, with operators gradually increasing and decreasing thrust.
Twitter Post
Here's a look at the footage
Humbled to share a video of our electric motor-driven Agnilet engine's test firing as we get ready for Mission - 02. We can see the mach diamonds slowly emerge as we gradually throttle up. We can also see the mach diamonds slowly disappear as we throttle down.— AgniKul Cosmos (@AgnikulCosmos) November 18, 2026
For context -… pic.twitter.com/10EYK6iyC5
Engine behavior
Mach diamonds are formed in the exhaust plume
As the power of the Agnilet engine increased, diamond-shaped patterns were seen forming in the exhaust plume.
These are known as Mach diamonds and they are created by shock waves in high-speed exhaust gases.
The test was conducted on a horizontal stand, giving engineers a better view of these patterns and allowing them to study how the engine behaves at different thrust levels.
Engine specifications
The upgraded 'Agnilet' uses electric motor-driven pumps
The upgraded Agnilet engine is powered by electric motor-driven pumps that push fuel into the combustion chamber.
This is a departure from the pressure-fed system used in Agnibaan SOrTeD, the company's first suborbital test flight in May 2024.
Despite these changes, Agnikul says that its one-meter-tall Agnite still retains its single-piece, 3D-printed construction with a semi-cryogenic propulsion system using liquid oxygen and kerosene-based fuel.
Future plans
Agnikul is developing the Agnibaan to launch small satellites
Founded in 2017 at IIT Madras, Agnikul is developing the Agnibaan to launch small satellites into low Earth orbit.
The company's first mission was a 66-second suborbital flight that tested the rocket's engine and flight control systems.
Mission-02 will take them closer to an orbital launch and demonstrate technologies for recovering and reusing rocket hardware.
Funding boost
Government supports Agnikul's fully reusable 'Agnibaan' program
In September 2026, the Indian government announced ₹200 crore in research and development support for Agnikul's fully reusable Agnibaan program.
The funding is aimed at developing a launch system capable of repeated missions.
This move highlights the government's commitment to supporting innovative space technologies and the potential of private players like Agnikul in India's space exploration journey.