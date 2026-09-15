Ahmed Badreldin team makes nearly pure methane from Martian air
Technology
A research team led by Ahmed Badreldin, with Carter Racine as a member of the study team, has figured out how to turn Mars's CO2-heavy air into methane rocket fuel.
Using a clever copper catalyst, they can make nearly pure methane right on Mars: no need to lug heavy equipment from Earth.
Enables astronaut fuel production on Mars
Since Mars's atmosphere is 96% carbon dioxide, this method is super practical for future missions.
It means astronauts could make their own fuel on the Red Planet, making long-term exploration more doable.
Plus, if we use similar tech on Earth, it could help us rely less on fossil fuels and do our bit for the planet's carbon cycle.