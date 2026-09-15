Ahmedabad's Physical Research Laboratory maps Martian temperatures using Hope data
Indian researchers have mapped how temperatures change across Mars, using data from the Hope spacecraft.
Their study, published in Current Science, looks at how the Martian atmosphere moves and what that might mean for future missions.
The team from Ahmedabad's Physical Research Laboratory focused on two big basins, Hellas and Argyre, to get a clearer picture.
Mars temperatures swing 27°C to -113°C
Mars swings between scorching summers (up to 27 Celsius) and freezing winters (down to -113 Celsius), partly because its thin atmosphere can't spread heat around well.
These ups and downs get even bigger during southern summers thanks to Mars's wonky orbit.
The scientists also noticed wave-like temperature patterns that shift depending on the landscape, showing just how much Martian geography shapes its wild climate.